Money transfer app
heres a concept for a money transfer app, i will be looking to work more on this app concept with some other screens to get back into the swing of things hopefully. (as i keep saying...)

will be looking to maybe try some animation with these app screens to showcase how i would like it to work, plus it would be good to try and dig up some old motion skills too.

Feedback appreciated!

