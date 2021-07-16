Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Omar Faruk

SaaS landing page

Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk
Hire Me
  • Save
SaaS landing page saas landing page landing page design website design product saas design web ui design ui
SaaS landing page saas landing page landing page design website design product saas design web ui design ui
SaaS landing page saas landing page landing page design website design product saas design web ui design ui
Download color palette
  1. Frame 2.png
  2. Landing page.png
  3. Frame 3.png

Hi folks!
Hope you are doing well. SaaS Landing Page.

Feel free, you can feedback on your opinions. Stay tuned with me for a new craft.❤️❤️❤️
💡 Have any new project ideas?
💌 Say, Hi at - uxfaruk@gmail.com

Thank you !!

Stay with me -
Behance!! Instagram !!Website

Landing page.png
1 MB
Download
Omar Faruk
Omar Faruk
I craft your imaginations
Hire Me

More by Omar Faruk

View profile
    • Like