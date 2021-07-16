Roman Bortsov
red_mad_robot

Robochronics AI

Roman Bortsov
red_mad_robot
Roman Bortsov for red_mad_robot
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Every month RDL by red_mad_robot talks about latest news, cases and technologies in AI that can be implemented to our reality and really used. We made this cover with an animated collage for the march edition.

The retro photo was restored by the Deep Nostalgia neural network.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
red_mad_robot
red_mad_robot
Hire Us

More by red_mad_robot

View profile
    • Like