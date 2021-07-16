Robochronics AI

Trending designs to inspire you
Every month RDL by red_mad_robot talks about latest news, cases and technologies in AI that can be implemented to our reality and really used. We made this cover with an animated collage for the march edition.
The retro photo was restored by the Deep Nostalgia neural network.