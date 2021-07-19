Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

Project Management Dashboard Design

Dmitry Lauretsky
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Dmitry Lauretsky for Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Project Management Dashboard Design uiux ui design app uidesign clean uxdesign project task management manager chart progress team document activity calendar dashboard web app workspace
Project Management Dashboard Design uiux ui design app uidesign clean uxdesign project task management manager chart progress team document activity calendar dashboard web app workspace
Project Management Dashboard Design uiux ui design app uidesign clean uxdesign project task management manager chart progress team document activity calendar dashboard web app workspace
Project Management Dashboard Design uiux ui design app uidesign clean uxdesign project task management manager chart progress team document activity calendar dashboard web app workspace
Download color palette
  1. 1.png
  2. 2.png
  3. 3.png
  4. 4.png

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects
info@ronasit.com | Telegram | WhatsApp | Facebook | Linkedin | Website

What are the clues to efficient team management? Various digital tools can be helpful. This is our concept web service for product team management. The service helps aspiring teams manage their budget, distribute tasks, and track active projects.

The shot shows the dashboard with the income and expenses chart, income statistics, team members with project filtering, and details of a particular project with quick access to the relevant docs, tasks, and team members.

We picked light colors for the background and larger interface elements and added some accent colors to active interface elements for easier navigation.

This concept service gives a quick overview of all projects on just one screen. Users can see project expenses and project task progress. It also features easy project team management with adding and removing options.

Stay tuned for the dark mode design!

Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
Ronas IT | UI/UX Team
We make complex applications simple for users💙
Hire Us

More by Ronas IT | UI/UX Team

View profile
    • Like