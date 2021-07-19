Project Management Dashboard Design

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

What are the clues to efficient team management? Various digital tools can be helpful. This is our concept web service for product team management. The service helps aspiring teams manage their budget, distribute tasks, and track active projects.

The shot shows the dashboard with the income and expenses chart, income statistics, team members with project filtering, and details of a particular project with quick access to the relevant docs, tasks, and team members.

We picked light colors for the background and larger interface elements and added some accent colors to active interface elements for easier navigation.

This concept service gives a quick overview of all projects on just one screen. Users can see project expenses and project task progress. It also features easy project team management with adding and removing options.

Stay tuned for the dark mode design!