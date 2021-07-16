Vladimir Dubrovin

Design of the magazine "Dibaq"

Vladimir Dubrovin
Vladimir Dubrovin
  • Save
Design of the magazine "Dibaq" advertising layoutdesign graphic design layout identity typography polygraphy catalogue animal feeds pets design booklet design brochure brochure leaflet booklet book presentation print magazine branding
Download color palette

Hi my friends🤙
I'm glad to share a new project with you.
▪ Design of the magazine "Dibaq"

Thanks for watching! 🏀
_______________________________________

Available for new projects, get in touch📨: vova34v@gmail.com
Or in another way: www.linktr.ee/dubrovin_vladimir
_______________________________________

Let’s connect: 🙌
Instagram : www.instagram.com/dubrovin_vladimirr/

Vladimir Dubrovin
Vladimir Dubrovin

More by Vladimir Dubrovin

View profile
    • Like