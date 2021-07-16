🐾Pet Shop | 🐩Pet Animation

Ciao🙌

🐶Pet Lovers🐕

Catch a Glimpse of our new shot of an Explainer video for new startup. Client wanted to explain the process of how you can turn your pet photos into frames, and get them printed on other accessories as well.

We designed powerful, colorful characters pets and set a bright theme due to the nature of the video. We emphasize a lot on get things simple and make the process understandable which is the core of the video.

Thanks a lot 😊