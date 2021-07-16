Ade-Otoki Daniel

NFT Mobile App

Ade-Otoki Daniel
Ade-Otoki Daniel
  • Save
NFT Mobile App nft ui app uiux design design
Download color palette

The the rave of Nfts in the creative world, I designed a NFT mobile app, showing some art works from friends.

Have a project and need a UI Designer?
Contact me through email adeotokidaniel@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Ade-Otoki Daniel
Ade-Otoki Daniel

More by Ade-Otoki Daniel

View profile
    • Like