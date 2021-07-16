New take on the composer

Currently we are working on a better way to compose and combine your blocks, our goal is to optimise the business communication to clients or customers. The composer enables the user to create and combine all different types of blocks to unify your outgoing information. We are optimising the steps of sending a block and improving the interactions between the user and the application. 🏗

Are you curious about the new features? Stay tuned and create an account

➡️ https://skotty.io