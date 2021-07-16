🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Everyone!
This is an experimental branding project to show my target audience especially the tech industry as an example of my branding process. I have collected images from Behance to make the advertising examples. You will find more tech branding works and exploration from here.
MY FB Business Page: https://www.facebook.com/colortypebd
Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123588495/Gadget-Plus-Branding-2021
Need help on meaningful logo & branding and storytelling? Feel free to reach out.
Thanks, Subrata