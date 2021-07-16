Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Laura González

Digital agency website

Digital agency website services development mobile business developer graphic design freelance dark branding logo userinterface uidesign userexperience uxdesign ux ui design website agency digital
This is a design I created for a developer freelancer who was looking for a UI/UX designer to redesign his website. This was my proposed style knowing what he wanted. At the end, he decided he wasn't going to hire anyone, he said he was going to do it himself. What do you think about asking for proposals and not hiring anyone at the end? I'd like to know your opinion!

