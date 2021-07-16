Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yurii Funkendorf
Cre8 Team

Multi-sport mobile app. Statistic and results

Yurii Funkendorf
Cre8 Team
Yurii Funkendorf for Cre8 Team
Hire Us
  • Save
Multi-sport mobile app. Statistic and results feed filters tabs statistic sport mobile cards ios app ux design ui
Download color palette
  1. Sport Shot - 4.mp4
  2. Scorer - American football.png

Hi Dribbblers 🏀,

🏈 Activities in the world of sports happen regularly and it is important to keep track of all the results. Each match is full of all sorts of parameters, statistics, and predictions. Thanks to the Scores section, everyone can keep abreast of important events for them, whether it be the position of their favorite team in the standings, the performance of their favorite quarterback, or even the results of the Super Bowl.

🚀 Someone said: "Professional American football is like a nuclear war. There are no winners here, only survivors". Be on track who and when survived!

❤️ Press L if you enjoy this project! We will appreciate any kind of feedback!

📮 We're available for new projects! Drop us a line at info@cre8.team

Instagram | Facebook

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Cre8 Team
Cre8 Team
We know how to create an effective interface👌
Hire Us

More by Cre8 Team

View profile
    • Like