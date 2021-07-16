Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Laurie Collee

Life Tree Totem

Laurie Collee
Laurie Collee
  • Save
Life Tree Totem handdrawn artwork print design dotwork illustration
Download color palette

Totem Design as final project for the course “black and white patterned illustration” by Jorge Lewis (Domestika)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Laurie Collee
Laurie Collee

More by Laurie Collee

View profile
    • Like