Luca Perrone

MUMEC | Musei dei Mezzi di Comunicazione

Luca Perrone
Luca Perrone
  • Save
MUMEC | Musei dei Mezzi di Comunicazione mumec italy culture art museum vector minimal mark logodesign design branding logo brand
Download color palette

New logo for italian Museum!

Check the full project on Behance:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117285915/Logofolio-02

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Luca Perrone
Luca Perrone

More by Luca Perrone

View profile
    • Like