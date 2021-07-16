Fatemeh Hatampour

online food

Fatemeh Hatampour
Fatemeh Hatampour
  • Save
online food design vegetable vegetarin salad fastfood seafood drink desktop ux graphic design shrimp online food app food ui
Download color palette

Hey guys😻
This is my plan for ordering food online, which I tried to make easier to use.
I hope you like my design.
Your comments are valuable to me.😉

https://instagram.com/efem_hb

Fatemeh Hatampour
Fatemeh Hatampour

More by Fatemeh Hatampour

View profile
    • Like