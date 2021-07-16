Farzana Rahman

Real estate landing page

Farzana Rahman
Farzana Rahman
  • Save
Real estate landing page ux innovation design uidesign ui minimal clean real estate home rent housing apartment home product property
Download color palette

Here is my quick exploration for a Real estate landing page's hero section

Share Your opinion ❤️
Press 💜 if you like my design and share feedback!

Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on?
Email me at farzanamafi.sylbd@gmail.com

Want to see more in the future?
Don't miss any of my shots and follow me on Dribbble.

Follow Me On
Behance: fr_bd_designer
Instagram: farzana_uiux

Farzana Rahman
Farzana Rahman

More by Farzana Rahman

View profile
    • Like