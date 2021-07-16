Breeze Agency

Gennero Coffee - Package Design

Breeze Agency
Breeze Agency
Hire Me
  • Save
Gennero Coffee - Package Design ui branding identity product design package design label design graphic design design branding
Download color palette

How do we stay up all night being all productive and creative? Coffee, of course! It was such an honor working on this new coffee brand, whose tasty whole beans gave us the energy to make bold design ideas. If you are a fan of strong black coffee and striking red taste, let us know.

❤️ Hit "L" if you like our project. Thanks!

🚀 We are always eager to cooperate if you are interested in being seen, adored, and ready to profit from your ideas. Give us a nudge on hello@breeze.agency

🌎 Our website: https://breeze.agency/

Breeze Agency
Breeze Agency
We create brands with bold digital knowledge.
Hire Me

More by Breeze Agency

View profile
    • Like