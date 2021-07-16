Gennero Coffee - Package Design

How do we stay up all night being all productive and creative? Coffee, of course! It was such an honor working on this new coffee brand, whose tasty whole beans gave us the energy to make bold design ideas. If you are a fan of strong black coffee and striking red taste, let us know.

❤️ Hit "L" if you like our project. Thanks!

🚀 We are always eager to cooperate if you are interested in being seen, adored, and ready to profit from your ideas. Give us a nudge on hello@breeze.agency

🌎 Our website: https://breeze.agency/