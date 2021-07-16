Reyhan Tamang

Focus Timer

Reyhan Tamang
Reyhan Tamang
  • Save
Focus Timer clock light mode dark mode dark light minimal countdown pomodoro timer productivity vector logo illustration branding ui graphic design design dailyui app ux
Download color palette

#013 #DailyUI
A pomodoro app with both dark mode and light mode setting

Reyhan Tamang
Reyhan Tamang

More by Reyhan Tamang

View profile
    • Like