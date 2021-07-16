Antoine Guédès

POCA - A Thief's Escape

Antoine Guédès
Antoine Guédès
  • Save
POCA - A Thief's Escape carrot platformer character bunny pixelart 8bit graphic design gamejam game
Download color palette

Long time since I posted something here..

Here is a screenshot of my latest mini game "POCA - A Thief's Escape" made for the AJamAboutTime gamejam in ~25 hours.
Main theme was "Time", and optional theme was "Escaping Fate".

You can play it for free on my Itchio page: https://bit.ly/playpoca

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Antoine Guédès
Antoine Guédès

More by Antoine Guédès

View profile
    • Like