Long time since I posted something here..
Here is a screenshot of my latest mini game "POCA - A Thief's Escape" made for the AJamAboutTime gamejam in ~25 hours.
Main theme was "Time", and optional theme was "Escaping Fate".
You can play it for free on my Itchio page: https://bit.ly/playpoca