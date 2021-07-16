Maciek Mleczko

Kx390

Kx390 is office space to rent. I had the pleasure to prepare a new logo for them. The idea for Kx390 is based on the first letter of the street name - Krakowska 390 and an abstract representation of offices/storage.⁠

