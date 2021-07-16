Anna Meleshina
Balkan Brothers

Design System for a white-label co-working platform

Hi there,
We're sharing our process and knowledge on how we managed to create a design system for a white-label co-working platform. White-label applications play by a different set of rules than branded ones. To navigate them effectively and expand the functionality, we set ourselves to think outside of the box to define all possible scenarios of using the app.

Challenges
– To create a flexible Design System for a white-label product by redesigning the platform from the smallest atom to the most complex organism.
– Include flexible modules that could be used for a variety of use cases and touchpoints.
– Provide high accessibility with WCAG AA color system for white-label products.

We are BB Agency
Digital agency building amazing SaaS websites for inspiring brands. Offering full process from branding to launch. Through challenging core assumptions, we shape the products and services that improve the lives of thousands every single day.

Check us out at www.bb.agency

