Дорожная карта (roadmap powerpoint template)

roadmap template space design space roadmap ppt design ppt powerpoint template powerpoint presentation powerpoint design infographic powerpoint
Набор "космических" шаблонов PowerPoint для визуализации дорожной карты. При создании шаблонов использованы инструменты Microsoft PowerPoint, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, изображения и векторы со стоков stock.adobe.com и unsplash.com

