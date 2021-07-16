Дорожная карта (roadmap powerpoint template)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Набор "космических" шаблонов PowerPoint для визуализации дорожной карты. При создании шаблонов использованы инструменты Microsoft PowerPoint, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, изображения и векторы со стоков stock.adobe.com и unsplash.com