Yudit Adythia Putra

Coinbase App Redesign

Yudit Adythia Putra
Yudit Adythia Putra
  • Save
Coinbase App Redesign uxdesign mobile app ux uidesign app uiux ui design crypto app crypto coinbase app coinbase
Download color palette

Hello Guys,

This is my exploration about Coinbase App Redesign.

I hope you enjoy it!
Don't forget to Like and Comment for my design!
Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome :)
Thank you!!

Follow my account :
Instagram | Linkedin | Medium

Yudit Adythia Putra
Yudit Adythia Putra

More by Yudit Adythia Putra

View profile
    • Like