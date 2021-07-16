Marina Vishtak

Character Design Set

Character Design Set adobe illustrator office worker student professions judge doctor character design graphics vector career branding girl flat character illustration design
For this project I drew a set of characters of different professions. In this one, there are a judge, an office worker and a doctor. The color palette was limited to brand colors.

