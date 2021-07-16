Yevhen Medvedkov

Minimalistic design

Yevhen Medvedkov
Yevhen Medvedkov
  • Save
Minimalistic design chair ui design rams dietier purity simplicity minimalism
Download color palette

This shot is about one of ten principles for good design - "Good design is as little design as possible. So, that`s why this shot made in minimalistic style

View all tags
Posted on Jul 16, 2021
Yevhen Medvedkov
Yevhen Medvedkov

More by Yevhen Medvedkov

View profile
    • Like