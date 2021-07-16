🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Dualist - Brand Identity & Logo Design
.
Logo creation for Dualist. Dualist is on of the newest companies in the field of Digital video creation platform, provided for computer/phone users.
While pitching ideas with the client, we came across yin yang concept that client wanted to be integrated in the logo and also we combined an abstract circle in the middle that showes bothe eye and camera lense.
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
Since you are here leave it a like.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
