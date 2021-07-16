Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rinor Rama

Dualist - Brand Identity & Logo Design

Rinor Rama
Rinor Rama
Hire Me
  • Save
Dualist - Brand Identity & Logo Design record logodesign camera eye yin yang yinyang minimalistic abstract branding and identity illustration design branding design logo graphic design logotype brand design minimal brand identity branding adobe
Dualist - Brand Identity & Logo Design record logodesign camera eye yin yang yinyang minimalistic abstract branding and identity illustration design branding design logo graphic design logotype brand design minimal brand identity branding adobe
Dualist - Brand Identity & Logo Design record logodesign camera eye yin yang yinyang minimalistic abstract branding and identity illustration design branding design logo graphic design logotype brand design minimal brand identity branding adobe
Download color palette
  1. Frame 32.png
  2. Frame 37.png
  3. Frame 38.png

Dualist - Brand Identity & Logo Design
.
Logo creation for Dualist. Dualist is on of the newest companies in the field of Digital video creation platform, provided for computer/phone users.
While pitching ideas with the client, we came across yin yang concept that client wanted to be integrated in the logo and also we combined an abstract circle in the middle that showes bothe eye and camera lense.
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
Since you are here leave it a like.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
InstagramEmail UsLinkedin

Rinor Rama
Rinor Rama
Freelance Branding,Logo Identity & Ui/Ux Designer...
Hire Me

More by Rinor Rama

View profile
    • Like