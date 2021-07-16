Dualist - Brand Identity & Logo Design

Logo creation for Dualist. Dualist is on of the newest companies in the field of Digital video creation platform, provided for computer/phone users.

While pitching ideas with the client, we came across yin yang concept that client wanted to be integrated in the logo and also we combined an abstract circle in the middle that showes bothe eye and camera lense.

