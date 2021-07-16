Hey Folks,

Happy to share #Mario #3D #Illustration completely made with Figma, I am sure gamers will like this classic Mario. Used lots of lines, shadows, fabric textures and blurs to make it more realistic.

When I started creating this I don’t have any idea how it will looks but in Figma, the result was so amazing, It’s true Figma is the most powerful tool to create amazing design stuff.

See the entire journey how I created this.

