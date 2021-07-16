Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Neelesh Chaudhary

3D Mario

Neelesh Chaudhary
Neelesh Chaudhary
3D Mario typography ux graphic design branding motion graphics freebie community figma c4d mario game character design character animation 3d vector illustration ui minimal design
  1. 3d Mario-Dribbble-Illustration.png
  2. 3d Mario-Dribbble-Illustration-Full.png
  3. Mario-Dribbble-Outlines.png
  4. Mario-Dribbble-Process.png

Hey Folks,
Happy to share #Mario #3D #Illustration completely made with Figma, I am sure gamers will like this classic Mario. Used lots of lines, shadows, fabric textures and blurs to make it more realistic.

When I started creating this I don’t have any idea how it will looks but in Figma, the result was so amazing, It’s true Figma is the most powerful tool to create amazing design stuff.

See the entire journey how I created this.
Download the Figma file now👇🏻
Neelesh Chaudhary
Neelesh Chaudhary
Visualizing ideas without limitations 🎨
