🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey Folks,
Happy to share #Mario #3D #Illustration completely made with Figma, I am sure gamers will like this classic Mario. Used lots of lines, shadows, fabric textures and blurs to make it more realistic.
When I started creating this I don’t have any idea how it will looks but in Figma, the result was so amazing, It’s true Figma is the most powerful tool to create amazing design stuff.
See the entire journey how I created this.
Download the Figma file now👇🏻
Download Now
My LinkedIn Profile 👉 Neelesh Chaudhary
Follow me here: Instagram | Facebook | Twitter Email