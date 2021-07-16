Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lucas Gest

Ocean Inspiration

Ocean Inspiration webdesign css html website ocean illustration typography design app ux graphic design ui
A simple overlay, for a simple site ! 😎

Font : Exo - Asap
Colors : #222222 - #E7E7E7
Follow me on Instagram -- https://www.instagram.com/lucasgest_/

Bye ! 🙌

