Poster Mockup

Showcase your design in realistic appearances. These mock-up files uses smart object feature which help you change the design just in seconds.

Features :
-01 Psd
- High Resolution 3000×2000 px, 300 dpi
- Organized Layer
- Costumization via Smart Object
- Layered PSD files
- On/off or Up/down shadows and specular/highlight effect
- Changeable background and color

Free Download : https://bit.ly/3kxcrEe

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
