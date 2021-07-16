Poster Mockup

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Showcase your design in realistic appearances. These mock-up files uses smart object feature which help you change the design just in seconds.
Features :
-01 Psd
- High Resolution 3000×2000 px, 300 dpi
- Organized Layer
- Costumization via Smart Object
- Layered PSD files
- On/off or Up/down shadows and specular/highlight effect
- Changeable background and color
Free Download : https://bit.ly/3kxcrEe