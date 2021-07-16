Arg Oliva (Birdy)

Daily UI #81 "Status Update"

Daily UI #81 "Status Update" adobe xd branding minimal web app ui design
I don't know what status it should be... Social media status? Most samples I've seen are for that. I'm doing the invoice status then. Pending and Paid. Hahahaha!

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
