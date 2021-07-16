THL Brand Elements and Pattern designs

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Wherever possible, we create some brand elements. They can be used separately or in combination to express the brand even without the entire logo. The logo is the first place of choice to extract these elements from. In the case of THL, their elaborate logo had a great scope of extracting brand elements from. And we extracted the Veldor, Leaf and Star….