Prajna (thesightofstars)

Microloans in Mysuru

Microloans in Mysuru fintech setu d91 labs loan bank brown women indian women microloans bharat vector artwork adobe illustrator branding india illustration design
Created this collateral for a D91 Labs newsletter article titled "Future of Microloans in India". Illustration inspired from certain localities in Mysuru and Bengaluru, Karnataka.

