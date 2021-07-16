PandaDoc

Collect files field

Happy Friday everyone! 🤸‍♂️

When there is new feature available in our product our team create cool graphics and GIFs to keep informed our users. Here you can see the GIF of our recent new feature that you’d definitely appreciate.

Thanks for watching and have a nice weekends!

Art director: Vladimir Gorz🤘🏻

