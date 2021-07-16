Kasun Nishshanka

HUAWEI - Online Store app

HUAWEI - Online Store app mobileapplication mobileapp dribbble design2021 inspiration daily uiux figma ecommerce onlinestore huawei userinterface app design ux ui
Hello Dribbblers!

A new concept of a Huawei product App shot.
Stay tuned for the interactive prototype.

Made by Figma.
Images - https://consumer.huawei.com/lk/

