OSLO Illustrations 2 💛

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
OSLO 2 is a collection of 20 ready-to-use illustrations, inspired by one of our bestsellers. Add funny stories from the IT world to describe your startup brightly. There are cute and friendly characters, perfect to enrich your design work.
🐾 Explore OSLO 2
Get them and hundreds of other vector illustrations for your perfect design project only for $28 per month.
✨ Browse Hundreds of Illustrations
Follow us: Instagram | Storytale