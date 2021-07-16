arjun visaveliya

Classified ads marketplace Landing page UX/UI Design.

concept marketplace homepage design website concept website design product page buy and sell
Sellaro is a peer-to-peer classified ads marketplace where users can easily buy and sell locally, eliminating the need for any middleman (and all their fees!) and centralizing every market in one place. Clients need to make a website Landing page with Clean, Minimal & Creative UI/UX design.

Available for Freelance work - 📨 visaveliya.arjun@gmail.com

