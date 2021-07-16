Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gulshat Yusupova

Landing Page "Al de Bouqet"

Gulshat Yusupova
Gulshat Yusupova
  • Save
Landing Page "Al de Bouqet" logo ux ui branding art graphic design web web-design flowers turkey tourism site responsive page landing design
Download color palette

Hello!👋
Web-design for landing page "Al de Bouqet"

To see full work: Behance

I am available for new projects
E-mail: gulshat-yusupova@inbox.ru
Behance | Dribble

Gulshat Yusupova
Gulshat Yusupova

More by Gulshat Yusupova

View profile
    • Like