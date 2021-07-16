Viktor Grushevskiy

Plan-trainings

Viktor Grushevskiy
Viktor Grushevskiy
  • Save
Plan-trainings ui stretching relax stamina strength power feelings emojis mood activities tracker activities timer statistics trainings fitness tracker mobile appstore app design ios
Download color palette

App for iOS with different types of activites, reminders, simple and effective timers. Also presents statistics and options to choose emotions after training (emojis, comments and much more).

Viktor Grushevskiy
Viktor Grushevskiy

More by Viktor Grushevskiy

View profile
    • Like