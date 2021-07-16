UI Library for Prestalo

Have you heard about Prestalo? The digital platform that has disrupted the market offering users a simplified process for comparing and obtaining loans. Of course, who hasn't?

Let us tell you the story. A few years ago, when they came up with the idea and were busy negotiating deals with banks to provide their clients with the best conditions, a team of a bunch of nerds, designers, developers and product managers were hired to take care of the branding, product design & website as an extension of their team.

Today, we can not help but be proud of what this outstanding company has achieved. Thanks for letting us be a small part of your success story.

