UI Library for Prestalo

UI Library for Prestalo pastel color palette color palette icons buttons logo component library branding ui library ui
Have you heard about Prestalo? The digital platform that has disrupted the market offering users a simplified process for comparing and obtaining loans. Of course, who hasn't?

Let us tell you the story. A few years ago, when they came up with the idea and were busy negotiating deals with banks to provide their clients with the best conditions, a team of a bunch of nerds, designers, developers and product managers were hired to take care of the branding, product design & website as an extension of their team.

Today, we can not help but be proud of what this outstanding company has achieved. Thanks for letting us be a small part of your success story.

Website | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Clutch

