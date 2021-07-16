Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
John Jose

Youtube Redesign

John Jose
John Jose
  • Save
Youtube Redesign interaction design ui trends high fidelity website youtube revamp redesign ux design ui design
Download color palette

Hi guys

I have revamped the web version of youtube by following the latest UI trends. Youtube is one of my frequently visited site and really wanted to give a fresh look to the site.

Hope you guys like it, Give me your feedback or like my design to support me !

Thanks :)

John Jose
John Jose

More by John Jose

View profile
    • Like