Youtube Redesign

Hi guys
I have revamped the web version of youtube by following the latest UI trends. Youtube is one of my frequently visited site and really wanted to give a fresh look to the site.
Hope you guys like it, Give me your feedback or like my design to support me !
Thanks :)