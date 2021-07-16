🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is an email signature design. This template is designed with easy to use and well-organized. The template can be used for your personal and business use. Just change the colors, replace your logo and image, contact details, and start printing. Template Features ------------ ◆ Easy to Edit. ◆ Resolution 300 DPI. ◆ RGB Color Mode. ◆ 600 X 200 PX Size Paper. ◆ Fully Ready Design ◆ Easy to Replace Image. ◆ Free Fonts Used. ◆ Image Not Included. ◆ Adobe Illustrator CC Version. Font (Free) -------- ◆ Montserrat: <a href="http://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat" rel="noreferrer nofollow">www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/montserrat</a> Support ------- If you need any help using the file or need special customizing please feel free to contact me via my profile. If you have a moment, please rate this item, I’ll appreciate it very much. Thank you.