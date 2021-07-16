Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jesson Honig

Repairnet prototype

Jesson Honig
Jesson Honig
clean prototype mechanics marketplace ux ui desktop minimal web app app design blue interface web application application design web platform app
First prototype version for the Repairnet application. 
This is a view of the job marketplace where Mechanics kind find jobs from big brands.
Happy to hear your thoughts, and don't forget to press (L)!
Wanna collaborate? Contact me at info@jessonhonig.com

Jesson Honig
Jesson Honig

