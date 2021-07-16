QuitCarbon App Design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi guys !
Want to stop smoking ? I designed on Figma a new app that helps you to stop smoking.
QuitCarbon is an app that allows you to quit smoking and at the same time keep a track on your smoking.
This application tracks your progress and motivates you constantly by showing you : money saved, health improved, rewards earned etc...
Hope you like it ! Give me your feedback or like my design to support me !
Thanks :)