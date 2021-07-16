Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
John Jose

QuitCarbon App Design

John Jose
John Jose
QuitCarbon App Design wireframing interaction design smoking high fidelity ux design ui design
Hi guys !

Want to stop smoking ? I designed on Figma a new app that helps you to stop smoking.

QuitCarbon is an app that allows you to quit smoking and at the same time keep a track on your smoking.

This application tracks your progress and motivates you constantly by showing you : money saved, health improved, rewards earned etc...

Hope you like it ! Give me your feedback or like my design to support me !

Thanks :)

John Jose
John Jose

