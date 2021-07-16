alfianrinaldi

A4 / Poster / Flyer Mockup

A4 / Poster / Flyer Mockup psd
A4 Brochure / Catalog Mockup consists of 07 clean mock-up styles appearance. These mock-ups use smart-object feature which means that you can easily and quickly change the current design with your own just in a few seconds.

Features :

High Resolution 3000×2000px 300DPI
Changeable A4 Brochure / Catalog Mockup Design via Smart Objects
Changeable Background Texture & Color
Easy to use: Organized and named layers
Separated Shadows / Moveable Objects
Full Customizable / Unlimited Variations
07 Photoshop Files / PSD Mockup
Help File (Illustrated PDF)

https://graphicriver.net/item/a4-poster-flyer-mockup/32289027

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
