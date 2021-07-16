A4 Brochure / Catalog Mockup consists of 07 clean mock-up styles appearance. These mock-ups use smart-object feature which means that you can easily and quickly change the current design with your own just in a few seconds.

Features :

High Resolution 3000×2000px 300DPI

Changeable A4 Brochure / Catalog Mockup Design via Smart Objects

Changeable Background Texture & Color

Easy to use: Organized and named layers

Separated Shadows / Moveable Objects

Full Customizable / Unlimited Variations

07 Photoshop Files / PSD Mockup

Help File (Illustrated PDF)

https://graphicriver.net/item/a4-poster-flyer-mockup/32289027