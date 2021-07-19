Hello Dribbblers!

Anyone here who misses going to the movies? Here are some shots from the cinema ticket app for those who miss going to the movies!

This is an application that offers a vast catalog of movies, it provides you can taking your tickets whenever you want, checking movies, and selecting your seats before going to the movie.

