Cinema Ticket App

Cinema Ticket App
Hello Dribbblers!

Anyone here who misses going to the movies? Here are some shots from the cinema ticket app for those who miss going to the movies!
This is an application that offers a vast catalog of movies, it provides you can taking your tickets whenever you want, checking movies, and selecting your seats before going to the movie.
If you would like to learn about our work and fun projects we took part in, you might want to check out our previous posts where we have shared from our projects.

Your comments are always appreciated!
Have a great week ahead!

Posted on Jul 19, 2021
