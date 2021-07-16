Nguyễn Dương

Blackpink Girl

Blackpink Girl photoshop portrait art illustration digital painting
This is my digital painting for my close friend. She joined in the English Club named "IREC COOL". "Be young, be cool" is their inspirational slogan. And I so love it!

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
