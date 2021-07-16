Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Planty — Plants Shop Landing Page

Planty — Plants Shop Landing Page pot cactus flower garden online shop commercial plant uiux trend design web landing ux ui
👋 Happ Friday, guys!

We made a hero section concept for the Planty App. The company is producing various plants and flowers in its greenhouses and gardening sites and selling them online.

Posted on Jul 16, 2021
