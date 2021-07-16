Neringa - take a break after a break

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
"Take a break after a break" is a campaign inviting you to come and visit Lithuania's capital Vilnius. After an active weekend in Vilnius, you will need a week to unwind in a resort.
Because after so many kilometers of newly discovered Vilnius you will only want to stretch in the sandy shores of Neringa resort.
Campaign idea and execution: Folk design agency
Illustration: Adriana Vala
Client: GoVilnius
Year: 2021
More of my work: adrianavala.com
Instagram: @valaadriana
Folk design agency: folk.me