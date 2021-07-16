Trading Platform Components 1.5 (Dark Theme)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, mates 😉
Really excited for the next phase of ui components for one of the world’s leading trading community. In the above shot you can find 5 out of 40+ newly created elements, dedicated to the dark theme.
What do you think about this style? Feel free to share your thoughts on this.