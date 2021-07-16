Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Repairnet Branding

Repairnet Branding design ui simple clean typeface mechanic logo design flat brand identity logo r blue identity branding minimal
Minimal branding for a Dutch company who are focused on delivering mechanics to brands such as Miele, Samsung, AEG etc.. and at the same time providing jobs to the mechanics.

www.repairnet.io

Wanna collaborate? Contact me at
info@jessonhonig.com

