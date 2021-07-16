Repairnet Branding

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Minimal branding for a Dutch company who are focused on delivering mechanics to brands such as Miele, Samsung, AEG etc.. and at the same time providing jobs to the mechanics.
www.repairnet.io
Happy to hear your thoughts, and don't forget to press (L)!
Wanna collaborate? Contact me at
info@jessonhonig.com