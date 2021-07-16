Nippy Nuts Packaging

A Nippy tale of tasty Nuts

This series of packaging is designed for a Nippy Nuts, nut brand that is authentic, honest and all-natural. The intention is to stand out from the shelves and other competitors by using bright and vibrant natural colours on the packaging to capture the attention of the target audience. The logo is really catching the eyes while the colours are carefully picked and matched to provide a good representation of the flavours.

“Everyday Wonder bites, With Goodness of Inside”

..

A logo that actually works

Crafting a mascot logo becomes one of the most important parts of the packaging itself. A logo that actually eager to talk and say about itself. The face of the squirrel shows its friendly nature. The shape of almond bites from the lower side & leaf gives the meaning of business shows the connection with nature.

“The strongest logos tell simple stories“

Nippy Nuts believe in delivering products which give the umpteen health benefits to its’ customers by bringing freshest and highest quality products.